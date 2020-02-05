Windy City LIVE

Valentine's Day gifts for him, her

FOR HER
From love books to personalized cookies, perfume to romance in a box...for Valentine's Day or any day, beauty expert Milly Almodovar is back with special gifts for that special lady in your life.

Love Book Online $59.95 (For Your Sentimental Gal)

-LoveBooks help customers express the sentiments that may be difficult to say out loud.
-Users can create characters that look just like themselves and the recipient, down to the outfits and accessories.
-While customers have the option to personalize each page as much as they like, our express option creates a complete book with just a few clicks.
-LoveBooks are the perfect gift for all occasions, or just because.
-LoveBook now offers a membership program as well. You'll receive a free book when you sign up, 50% off any additional books, unlimited free digital books, and discounts on gift wrap and other products.
www.lovebookonline.com

Funny Face Bakery -- 5 Cookies for $100
This is a bakery In NYC that will make cookies of your face or any face you want and ship them anywhere in the US. Also, KIM K just instagrammed about this bakery making cookies for her kids.
www.funnyfacebakery.com

Dr. Dennis Gross B3 Adaptive Superfood Stress Rescue Super Serum $74
-We know that stress makes our bodies feel - but did you know when you are stressed, it actually shows up on your skin?
-Stress slows your body's production of collagen and antioxidants and dehydrates skin. The results are deepened worry lines, redness, dullness/dehydration, flareups and tired eyes.
-These products are formulated with niacinamide with superfoods and adaptogens which address these signs of stress-induced aging. They rebalance skin, improve hydration, protect against oxidative stress and decrease inflammation for a renewed, bright complexion free of flareups and breakouts.
-They stress-proof your skin
www.Sephora.com or www.DrDennisGross.com

Romance Fragrance by Ralph Lauren Perfume $98

ROMANCE, a Ralph Lauren best-selling classic for over 20 years, is an iconic feminine fragrance that signifies an aspirational, modern romance with a blend of Rose Damascena, delicate Jasmine and Pink Pepper essence.
www.Ralphlauren.com

Romance In A Box $69.99 (For a romantic night in)
Looking to wow your significant other this Valentine's Day? There is no better or easier way to surprise them than decorating a bedroom to create the perfect romantic night ambiance. This small romantic gesture will go a long way in transforming your gift into a truly memorable experience of your celebration.
Essential Romantic Night Romance-in-a-Box features:
-Magnetic close gift box
-Two candlesticks with 10-inch tapered candles
-Bag of fragrant red silk rose petals
-Box of 24 assorted clear cup soy tea light candles
-Set of four tea light holders
-Lavender bubble bath
-Set of six decorative red rose soaps
-Romantic candle lighter*
www.romancehelpers.com

Assorted Leather Bags - all under $50
All of these bags are found at Marshalls.

Marshalls or www.Marshalls.com

Heart-patterned sleep shirt $40
-Fall in love with Catherines' cozy and sweet Valentine's Day inspired styles this year.
-Spend a relaxing night in wearing this super cozy bright heart-patterned sleepshirt
-The super-soft and lightweight cotton knit will keep you feeling comfortable all night long at just $40.
-Available in 0X-6X at Catherines, catherines.com.

Burst Sonic Rose Gold Toothbrush $99
clinically proven to remove up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
-Super soft charcoal infused PBT nylon bristles: charcoal removes surface
stains to WHITEN YOUR TEETH and is naturally antimicrobial which
helps to keep the bristles hygienic for the lifetime of the brush head.
-There is a whopping 700mh Lithium Ion battery in our brush so that a
single charge can give you 4 weeks brushing.
-One of the Longest battery life on the market. So never worry about a charger when
you TRAVEL.
https://www.burstoralcare.com/product/toothbrush

FOR HIM
And Josh McBride has you covered with all the must-have gifts for the special man in your life!

-Simply chocolate with love colossal truffles ($49.99) - simplychocolate.com
-Gift tower for him with wine ($59.99) - harryanddavid.com
-Mancrates: exotic meat jerky heart ($44.99), salami bouqet ($59.99), coffee lover's crate ($49.99), loverstruck gift card, burning love mini crate - mancrates.com
-Men's fashion- burlington, prices vary
-One plus mobile -48 megapixel camera - higher end screen - one of the fastest processors - warp charge battery from 0 to 70% in 30 min
-Original penguin- various items
