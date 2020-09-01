Shopping

Walmart launches new subscription program with same-day delivery to rival Amazon Prime

Walmart's answer to Amazon Prime is finally here.
In an era where consumers expect online purchases to arrive more quickly than ever, Walmart is jumping on the trend and launching a new membership program.

"Walmart+" launched Sept. 15, allowing subscribers to get unlimited free delivery, as fast as same-day, on more than 160,000 items with in-store prices.

Walmart+ appears to be the brand's answer to Amazon Prime. Prime was launched in 2005 and has more than 150 million members who pay $119 a year, or $12.99 a month, for faster shipping, discounts at Amazon's Whole Foods supermarkets, access to its video streaming site and more.

Walmart is offering a 15-day free trial of the service to entice customers to give it a try. Once that trial period ends, Walmart+ will cost $12.95 a month or $98 a year.

The new subscription service will also offer members "Scan & Go," a new, touch-free way to shop in store. Using the Walmart app, customers can scan their items as they shop and pay using Walmart Pay in-app.

Another Walmart+ perk includes fuel discounts. Members can save up to 5 cents a gallon at nearly 2,000 Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express stations. Walmart says Sam's Club fuel stations will soon be added to the list.

Walmart said that it intends to add additional benefits to the program at a later date.

SEE ALSO: Some Walmart customers upset about new return policy
EMBED More News Videos

Several Walmart consumers have contacted the ABC7 I-Team about frustration over a new return policy.



Walmart previously offered a program called "Delivery Unlimited," which offered subscribers unlimited deliveries for a flat yearly or monthly fee. Walmart says current Delivery Unlimited subscribers will automatically become Walmart+ members.

RELATED: Face mask disagreement sparks shouting match at Walmart in NorCal
EMBED More News Videos

A shouting match was caught on camera in a Martinez Walmart after a man questioned why a woman entered the store without wearing a mask.



Walmart closing on Thanksgiving, giving more bonuses to thank employees during COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Walmart will require customers to wear face coverings at all of its namesake and Sam's Club stores, making it the largest retailer to introduce such a policy that has otherwise proven difficult to enforce without state and federal requirements.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingamazonu.s. & worldwalmartonline shoppingdelivery serviceconsumer
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 injured in Loop high-rise fire
Chicago mom, son kicked off Southwest flight over face mask
14 shot, 2 fatally Monday
Netflix 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris reportedly being investigated by FBI
Judge who appointed Jussie Smollett special prosecutor not endorsed by Dems
Plainfield, Barrington students, parents rally to demand restart of in-person classes
More than 600 entries submitted for Chicago winter outdoor dining contest
Show More
Hurricane Sally expected to strengthen into CAT 2 storm today
CPS parents frustrated with remote learning 1 week in
ABC7 Chicago photographer Eugene Stanback dies at 71
'Dancing with the Stars' returns for Season 29
Chicago Weather: Sunny, warm, very nice Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News