Walmart to host baby gear event to help new, expecting parents

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Are you a new or expecting parent who needs help finding the best baby gear for your little one? Walmart is hosting an event this weekend that could point you in the right direction and save you some money.

Baby Savings Day will be held at participating Walmart stores on Saturday, Feb. 23, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Customers will be able to try out baby products like car seats, crib mattresses, diaper bags, sippy cups and more. They will also be able to talk to specialists to get expert advice about each product and take home samples and coupons.

Here's a list of participating locations in Chicago:
-7050 S Cicero Ave. Chicago, IL, 60638
-4650 W North Ave. Chicago, IL, 60639
-4626 W Diversey Ave. Chicago, IL, 60639
-8331 S Stewart Ave. Chicago, IL, 60620
-10900 S Doty Ave. Chicago, IL, 60628


If you don't live in Chicago, CLICK HERE to find the participating store closest to you.

Select baby items will be on sale in-store and online through Feb. 28. To check out those items, visit www.walmart.com.
