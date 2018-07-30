SHOPPING

Wisconsin's 5-day sales tax holiday begins Wednesday

Shoppers won't have to pay sales taxes on clothing, computers and school supplies Wednesday through Sunday. (WLS)

MADISON, Wis. --
Wisconsin's five-day sales tax holiday is about to begin.

Shoppers won't have to pay sales taxes on clothing, computers and school supplies Wednesday through Sunday.

The holiday comes with plenty of strings attached. Each item of clothing must cost less than $75 to be exempt from the sales tax; computers must be purchased for personal use and must cost $750 or less; the price of each school personal computer supply item must be $250 or less; and the price of each school supply item must be $75 or less.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill in April that created the one-time sales tax holiday. The move is expected to cost the state nearly $15 million in lost revenue.

Democrats have decried the holiday as an election-year gimmick.
