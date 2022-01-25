Shore Community Services works to improve life for people with disabilities

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A nonprofit that helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities recently celebrated 70 years of service.Shore Community Services is based in Skokie. They offer all kinds of programs, from job training to life skills.One client, Cindy Hogg, recently celebrated her 30th anniversary. She started off in the residency program and received job skills.Hogg now lives independently in a condo, and receives help as needed from Shore.