A shot was fired at a semi-truck during a road rage incident on the Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday morning, Illinois State Police said.Police said there was a road rage incident between the truck driver and a light blue Chevy SUV that was coming down the ramp from 95th Street to enter the northbound Dan Ryan Expressway.Police said it is believed that a shot was fired from the SUV at the truck.No injuries were reported and an investigation is ongoing.