Shots fired at CPD officers in Lawndale, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shots were fired at CPD officers in a marked squad car in Lawndale, police said.
According to police, officers were stopped at a stop sign near 18th Place and Kostner when an occupant in a black Nissan sedan fired in the direction of the officers.
Police said the offending vehicle was stopped in the 1700 block of S. Kostner Avenue where a woman and man were taken into custody.
A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.
No officers were injured.
Area Central detectives are investigating.
