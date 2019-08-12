Shots fired at Chicago Jesse Brown VA Medical Center, officials say; suspect in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspect is in custody after shots were fired at a VA hospital in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood Monday afternoon.The incident triggered an active shooter response, and a large police presence was still apparent at Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in the 800-block of South Damen Avenue Monday afternoon.The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Witnesses said a man, perhaps in his 30s or 40s, was seen outside the Taylor Street entrance to the hospital with a rifle or some type long gun. He may have opened fire on a passing vehicle, witnesses said, before then unloading into the glass enclosed entrance area to the hospital.Witnesses said there were dozens of people on the other side of the glass in a vestibule, but because it's a walk-up vestibule that was raised up off ground level, no one was hit by gunfire.The man then entered the hospital and walked to a pharmacy area about yards from the Taylor Street entrance, where VA officers ordered him to the ground. Witnesses said no shots were fired inside the medical center. The shooter was taken into custody."I spoke with him," said Oliver Robinson, witness. "He was like as close as you are to me. I said, 'Hey man, you don't have to go through that, put that down.' And at that time the VA police came around."Robinson said the shooter was muttering words that were a bit confusing, talking about someone who had hit him and that he was going to find that individual.No further details about the suspect or incident have yet been released.