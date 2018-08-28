Shots fired at police after chase ends in crash in West Pullman

Police are searching for a suspect in West Pullman after he led police on a chase and fired shots at officers Tuesday morning.The Illinois State Police said that just after midnight, a trooper on routine patrol saw a suspicious vehicle and ran the plate. The car was wanted in a homicide in Maywood Monday afternoon.State Police said they tried to pull the driver over, but he took off. Troopers spotted the Land Rover on I-94 near 79th Street, then the pursuit continued onto 111th Street, where the suspect slammed into another car. Fortunately, no one there was hurt.The suspect continued until he crashed at in the 500-block of West 127th Street, abandoning the car, then running off.Authorities said he fired shots at police a 127th Street and Parnell Avenue. No one was hit.Police have been using dogs and helicopters to track the suspect down. No one is in custody.