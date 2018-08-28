Shots fired at police after chase ends in crash in West Pullman

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are searching for a suspect in West Pullman after he led police on a chase and fired shots at officers Tuesday morning.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police are searching for a suspect in West Pullman after he led police on a chase and fired shots at officers Tuesday morning.

The Illinois State Police said that just after midnight, a trooper on routine patrol saw a suspicious vehicle and ran the plate. The car was wanted in a homicide in Maywood Monday afternoon.

State Police said they tried to pull the driver over, but he took off. Troopers spotted the Land Rover on I-94 near 79th Street, then the pursuit continued onto 111th Street, where the suspect slammed into another car. Fortunately, no one there was hurt.

The suspect continued until he crashed at in the 500-block of West 127th Street, abandoning the car, then running off.

Authorities said he fired shots at police a 127th Street and Parnell Avenue. No one was hit.

Police have been using dogs and helicopters to track the suspect down. No one is in custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago crimechicago shootingshots firedpolice chaseChicagoWest PullmanMaywood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man missing after kayak capsizes in Lake Michigan
Police: Father kills children, himself at North Side apartment
9th child dies following Little Village fire
Girl, 11, visited by rapper Drake at Lurie hospital gets heart transplant
Police release photos of suspect in West town beating, sex assault
Cook County Jail inmates to train shelter dogs in new program
AccuWeather: Hot Tuesday with scattered storms developing late
Lester helps Cubs beat Mets 7-4 for 6th straight win
Show More
U of I to offer free tuition for some in-state students
Children's Advil recalled after mislabeling causes overdose concerns
Nurse investigated for Facebook post to anti-vax group about toddler who tested positive for measles
Chicago priest removed pending investigation into allegation involving minor
More News