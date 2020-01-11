Man shoots at police during Park Manor traffic stop; 1 in custody, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shots were fired at police early Saturday morning in Chicago's Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side, according to police.It was not immediately clear what led up to the incident that happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 100-block of East 71st Street. But a man was arrested after reportedly shooting at police from a nearby sidewalk, while officers were conducting a traffic stop.No one was hurt, and police did not return fire, according to CPD.The man was taken into custody after a short chase, and a weapon was recovered at the scene, police said. Charges are pending.