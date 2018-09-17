Shots fired at SUV on Dan Ryan Expressway

A portion of the Dan Ryan Expressway was shut down for hours early Monday as police investigated a shooting where no one was hurt.Officers responded to the shooting about 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of the expressway at 79th Street, according to Illinois State Police.Police provided few details, but said two men were traveling in a vehicle when someone shot at them.No one was hurt in the shooting, but a vehicle sustained damage, police said. There were no arrests as of Monday morning.All northbound traffic was diverted to side streets from 87th to 75th streets as police investigated the scene.