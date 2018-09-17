Shots fired at SUV on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO --A portion of the Dan Ryan Expressway was shut down for hours early Monday as police investigated a shooting where no one was hurt.
Officers responded to the shooting about 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of the expressway at 79th Street, according to Illinois State Police.
Police provided few details, but said two men were traveling in a vehicle when someone shot at them.
No one was hurt in the shooting, but a vehicle sustained damage, police said. There were no arrests as of Monday morning.
All northbound traffic was diverted to side streets from 87th to 75th streets as police investigated the scene.
