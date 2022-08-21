Chicago crime: Police investigate after several rounds of shots fired in Cabrini-Green

Cambridge Avenue is blocked off down to Iowa Street.

The Chicago Police Department is investigating after several rounds of shots were fired in Cabrini Green near Cambridge Avenue and Oak Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said no one was hurt when dozens of rounds were fired on the city's North Side.

Officers said they were already posted near the North Cambridge Avenue and West Oak Street intersection in Cabrini-Green when they heard several rounds of shots fired off.

SEE ALSO | Taco Bell shooting: Man shot during argument at West Rogers Park restaurant, Chicago police say

There appeared to be some sort of parting going on along Cambridge Avenue and the shots fired initially produced a large police presence.

Police have been on the scene recovering shell casings and Cambridge Avenue is blocked off down to Iowa Street.

Police haven't arrested anyone as the investigation continues.