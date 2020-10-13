Driver in custody after shot fired Chicago police during traffic stop in West Pullman on Far South Side: police

CHICAGO -- A person is in custody after a shot was fired at Chicago police during a traffic stop Monday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

Officers pulled a vehicle over around 9:55 p.m. in the 11900-block of South Lowe Avenue when the driver put the vehicle in reverse and struck a pole, Chicago police said.

As officers ran to the car, the driver reached for a gun and fired one shot at the officers, police said.

The officers did not return fire but a struggle ensued and the driver was taken into custody.

The driver was taken to Roseland Community Hospital for a laceration to the eye, police said.

Three officers were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Charges are pending against the driver, and a passenger was taken in for questioning, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

