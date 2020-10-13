CHICAGO -- A person is in custody after a shot was fired at Chicago police during a traffic stop Monday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.
Officers pulled a vehicle over around 9:55 p.m. in the 11900-block of South Lowe Avenue when the driver put the vehicle in reverse and struck a pole, Chicago police said.
As officers ran to the car, the driver reached for a gun and fired one shot at the officers, police said.
The officers did not return fire but a struggle ensued and the driver was taken into custody.
The driver was taken to Roseland Community Hospital for a laceration to the eye, police said.
Three officers were taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Charges are pending against the driver, and a passenger was taken in for questioning, police said.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Driver in custody after shot fired Chicago police during traffic stop in West Pullman on Far South Side: police
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More