Shots fired in neighborhood near Channahon State Park: police

CHANNAHON, Ill. -- Authorities are responding to reports of gunfire in a residential neighborhood a few blocks from a state park in southwest suburban Channahon.Multiple agencies have been called for reports of shorts fired in the 25000 block of Fryer Street in Channahon, according to an alert issued at 1:18 p.m. by Channahon police.Fryer Street is located a few blocks north of Channahon State Park.It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured in the shooting, police said. Residents were advised to avoid the area for the next three hours.Police and fire officials remain at the scene, but police said there is "no ongoing threat to the public related to this incident."