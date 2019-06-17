Shots fired in neighborhood near Channahon State Park: police

CHANNAHON, Ill. -- Authorities are responding to reports of gunfire in a residential neighborhood a few blocks from a state park in southwest suburban Channahon.

Multiple agencies have been called for reports of shorts fired in the 25000 block of Fryer Street in Channahon, according to an alert issued at 1:18 p.m. by Channahon police.

Fryer Street is located a few blocks north of Channahon State Park.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured in the shooting, police said. Residents were advised to avoid the area for the next three hours.

Police and fire officials remain at the scene, but police said there is "no ongoing threat to the public related to this incident."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
channahoncrimeshooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
28 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
'Empire' star Bryshere Gray arrested after Chicago traffic stop
NJ man is 8th tourist to die on vacation in Dominican Republic
Car flips over after driver fatally shot in South Shore
CPD reviewing video in Chatham stabbing death, burning van investigation
Gloria Vanderbilt dead at 95
Gunman dead after shots fired outside Texas federal courthouse, FBI says
Show More
Bodies of missing Oregon mom, son found
VIDEO: Turbulence smashes flight attendant into ceiling
Alzheimer's study gives hope for better treatment
Man fatally shot in Lakeview after parking lot altercation
'Why don't you die': Mom accused of sitting on top of 4-month-old
More TOP STORIES News