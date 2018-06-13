Shots fired near CTA Red Line 79th Street station

EMBED </>More Videos

Shots were fired and at least one bullet struck the entrance of a CTA Red Line station on the South Side. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Gunfire came dangerously close to people riding the CTA Red Line late Tuesday night. There is a bullet hole in the door to the entrance of the 79th Street station on Chicago's South Side.

Police said the shots were fired around 11:30 p.m. Witnesses said one man was chasing another man when he fired shots at him. Police said the victim fled the scene before police could question him.

In addition to the bullet hole in the door, police also recovered a bullet fragment.

No injuries were reported by anyone in or around the station at the time.

Area South detectives were investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shots firedCTAChicagoPark ManorGreshamEnglewoodChatham
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Show More
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
More News