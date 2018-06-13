Shots fired near CTA Red Line 79th Street station

Gunfire came dangerously close to people riding the CTA Red Line late Tuesday night. There is a bullet hole in the door to the entrance of the 79th Street station on Chicago's South Side.Police said the shots were fired around 11:30 p.m. Witnesses said one man was chasing another man when he fired shots at him. Police said the victim fled the scene before police could question him.In addition to the bullet hole in the door, police also recovered a bullet fragment.No injuries were reported by anyone in or around the station at the time.Area South detectives were investigating.