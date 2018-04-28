Shots fired near Riverdale CPS charter school, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Students and parents were held inside the Chicago International Charter School in the city's Riverdale neighborhood after shots were heard in the vicinity of the building during dismissal.

The shots were heard at the school near 133rd Street and Langley around dismissal time. School officials said there were not sure where the shots were coming from, but brought students and waiting parents inside as a precaution.

Chicago police responded to the scene. Chicago fire officials said no injuries were reported and no ambulances were called.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shots firedChicagoRiverdale
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
More News