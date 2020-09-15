chicago shooting

Gunman in custody after shots fired on Michigan Ave., car chase near Grant Park in South Loop

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An alleged gunman is in custody after shots rang out Tuesday morning on Michigan Avenue near Grant Park, prompting a chase and crash in the South Loop that injured two people.

"Very terrifying it felt like i was in a movie, it didn't feel real at all," said witness Sofia Chayer.

Patrol officers heard the gunfire at 11:21 a.m. near Michigan and Ida B. Wells Drive, according to Chicago police spokeswoman Sally Bown.

There was no report of a gunshot victim, and it did not appear that the shots were directed at officers, Bown said.

As officers arrived on the the scene suspects took off in a Toyota 4-Runner with police in pursuit, according to Chicago police.

They only managed to make it a couple miles before crashing at Roosevelt and Ruble Street near the I-90/94 expressway overpass, officials said.

The SUV crashed into the car Chayer was driving, as well as another vehicle.

"When they all ran out I told her to get down because I didn't know what was happening," said witness Jeremy Drisostomo.

Paramedics transported the driver of the other vehicle with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Lupe Canedo watched from down the street as police took one of the suspects into custody.

"They were taking him out in cuffs, said Canedo. "And they put him in the ambulance."

Four suspects are now in custody, and a gun was recovered from the suspect's vehicle, according to police.

The Sun Times Wire contributed to this report.
