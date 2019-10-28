missing girl

Missing 6-year-old Indiana girl in extreme danger, police say; Silver Alert declared

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WLS) -- Indiana police are searching for a missing 6-year-old girl they believe is in extreme danger.

Leila Veney went missing from New Haven on Sunday, which is just 133 miles northeast of Indianapolis, according to New Haven police.

She is believed to be in the company of Leon Veney. Leon is described as a 245 lbs. 34-year-old black man, standing 6 feet 9 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He is said to be driving a black 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee with New Jersey license plate C82LRH, police said.



Leila is described as a black female, weighing 50 lbs. and standing four feet tall. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, purple unicorn shirt and black tiger print leggings with black boots.

Anyone with information of their whereabouts is urged to call 911, or the New Haven Police Department at (260) 748-7080.
