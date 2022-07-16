Silver Room Block Party is back at a new location after a 5-year hiatus

Two of those years, the event was canceled due to the pandemic.
It features an array of live music, local artists, kids programming, cultural and well-being activities, along with plenty of vendors and a food court.
The event is also a two-day festival this year, bringing one extra day of fun.
RELATED: Silver Room Block Party returns on Oakwood Beach for 17th year
You still have time to make it out here.
The event is from noon until 10 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday night.
Expect a lot of traffic and limited parking.
Tickets can be purchased here.