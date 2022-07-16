party

Silver Room Block Party is back at a new location after a 5-year hiatus

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Silver Room Block Party is back at a new location after a 5-year hiatus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Silver Room Block Party is back in a new location at Oakwood Beach after a five-year hiatus.

Two of those years, the event was canceled due to the pandemic.

It features an array of live music, local artists, kids programming, cultural and well-being activities, along with plenty of vendors and a food court.

The event is also a two-day festival this year, bringing one extra day of fun.

RELATED: Silver Room Block Party returns on Oakwood Beach for 17th year
EMBED More News Videos

Looking for events in Chicago? The Silver Room Block Party 2022 is just around the corner.



You still have time to make it out here.

The event is from noon until 10 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday night.

Expect a lot of traffic and limited parking.

Tickets can be purchased here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagohyde parkoakland chicagolive musicmusicmusic newspartyeventscommunity
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PARTY
Chicago block party returns on the beach
Easy tips to pull off last-minute party
Teens break into $8M home, throw illegal house party: sheriff's office
Juneteenth Chicago events continue Monday across city
TOP STORIES
Sergeant tackles man with rifle, 120 rounds of ammo near kids at mall
Former NASCAR driver Bobby East fatally stabbed in CA: police
Anti-abortion rights advocate stunned lawmaker at House hearing
On the Red Carpet previews the 2022 ESPY Awards
Mega Millions jackpot surges to $530M after no winner Friday
New lawsuit claims Skittles are 'unsafe' to eat
CTA employee found dead on tracks, police say
Show More
Feds found explosive material linked to accused Highland Park shooter
Manatee borrows boy's surfboard: VIDEO
Who has the best ballpark food?
47 customers sue Hertz, claim false arrests
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, scattered thunderstorms Saturday night
More TOP STORIES News