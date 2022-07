Silver Room Block Party is back at a new location after a 5-year hiatus

EMBED >More News Videos Looking for events in Chicago? The Silver Room Block Party 2022 is just around the corner.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Silver Room Block Party is back in a new location at Oakwood Beach after a five-year hiatus.Two of those years, the event was canceled due to the pandemic.It features an array of live music, local artists, kids programming, cultural and well-being activities, along with plenty of vendors and a food court.The event is also a two-day festival this year, bringing one extra day of fun.You still have time to make it out here.The event is from noon until 10 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday night.Expect a lot of traffic and limited parking.Tickets can be purchased here