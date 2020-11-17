Arts & Entertainment

Comedian Sinbad recovering from recent stroke, family confirms

NEW YORK -- The family of Sinbad says the comedian-actor is recovering from a recent stroke.

The Adkins family says in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday that "it is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke.

"Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon," the statement continued.

The 64-year-old Sinbad, born David Adkins, is known for his stand-up work and appearances in the sitcoms "A Different World" and "The Sinbad Show." The entertainer has also appeared in several movies.

"Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time," the family statement read.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentcomedianabc7ny instagramstrokeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 stay-at-home advisories for Chicago, Cook County take effect
IL reports 11,632 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths
Firefighters create custom COVID-19 testing, vaccination trailers
Lightfoot budget faces pushback in week before city council vote
'More people may die': Biden urges Trump to aid transition
DCFS investigating after girls found outside
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 94.5% effective
Show More
Over 1 million US kids have been diagnosed with COVID-19
Chicago Weather: Clearing and breezy
United Airlines begins coronavirus testing pilot program
22 shot, 1 killed in Chicago weekend violence
Gary firefighters battle extra-alarm blaze at towing company
More TOP STORIES News