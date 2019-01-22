Singer Chris Brown, 2 others detained in Paris after rape complaint

EMBED </>More Videos

Ken Rosato has details on the story breaking in Paris.

PARIS, France --
Two police officials say U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint.

One police official said the complaint was filed with police in the 17th arrondissement of northwest Paris. The official said one of the others detained is Brown's bodyguard.

Both officials said Brown was detained Monday and is still in custody Tuesday while police study the complaint. Neither is authorized to be publicly named discussing the investigation.

Brown's publicists at Sony Music would not immediately comment.

Brown has been in repeated legal trouble since pleading guilty to the felony assault in 2009 of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna. He completed his probation in that case in 2015.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chris brownu.s. & worldparisrapecelebrity arrest
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Orland Park mall shooting: 1 killed, 1 wounded as police search for gunman
Off-duty Cook County deputy killed in Mt. Greenwood crash
Chicago AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory Friday; snow, sleet and freezing rain
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday for snow, sleet and freezing rain
Jayme Closs rescued herself. Should she get the reward money?
Ice Castles opening in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin this week
Police searching for Round Lake man after girl, 11, drives to school
Pastor's daughter, 12, killed after snow fort collapse outside Arlington Heights church
Show More
Charges filed against 4 teens for I-290 police chase in stolen car
Race, politics, police reform highlight Chicago mayoral forum
Crown Point woman to join Pope Francis at World Youth Day in Panama
Some Chicagoans see Van Dyke sentence as step backward in police-community relations
More News