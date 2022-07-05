After R Kelly sentence, Chicago singer no longer on suicide watch

CHICAGO -- R. Kelly is no longer on suicide watch, federal prosecutors said Tuesday in a new court filing.
Kelly had been placed on suicide watch following a clinical evaluation at MDC-Brooklyn after he was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
A new clinical evaluation determined the designation was no longer necessary, the filing said.
"Following a clinical assessment, Plaintiff Robert Sylvester Kelly, also known as 'R. Kelly,' was removed from suicide watch as of this morning, July 5, 2022. As a result, Plaintiff's emergency motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction is now moot," the filing said.
Kelly had sued the warden of MDC-Brooklyn and others accusing them of punitively placing him on suicide watch when he was not suicidal.
There has been no hearing scheduled in the case.
Federal authorities pushed back on Kelly's claims that he was placed on suicide watch as a form of punishment last week after a judge sentenced him to 30 years behind bars for using his fame to sexually abuse young girls.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn filed court papers late Saturday saying the disgraced R&B superstar remained on suicide watch "for his own safety" following a psychological assessment.
Kelly's "current life circumstances undoubtedly bring emotional distress," Assistant U.S. Attorney Melanie Speight wrote in a court filing.
"He is a convicted sex offender who has been sentenced to spend the next three decades in prison," she added. "In the immediate future, he faces another federal criminal trial in Chicago for charges related to child pornography."
RELATED: R Kelly trial: How will the Chicago superstar's sentence impact other trials?
Kelly's attorney filed a lawsuit Friday alleging prison officials placed him on suicide watch at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center "solely for punitive purposes and because of his status as a high-profile inmate," adding that Kelly has had no thoughts of harming himself.
"Nothing occurred during sentencing that came as a surprise to Mr. Kelly," attorney Jennifer Bonjean wrote in the lawsuit. "While the conditions of suicide watch may be appropriate for individuals who are truly at risk of hurting themselves, they are cruel and unconstitutional under the Eighth Amendment for individuals who are not suicidal."
Kelly, 55, didn't give a statement and showed no reaction upon hearing his sentence, which also included a $100,000 fine.
The Grammy-winning, multiplatinum-selling songwriter was found guilty last year of racketeering and sex trafficking. He has denied wrongdoing, and he plans to appeal his conviction.
The U.S. Bureau of Prisons has been under heightened scrutiny since financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself behind bars in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges he sexually abused girls as young as 14 and young women in New York and Florida in the early 2000s.
ABC News contributed to this report.
After R Kelly sentence, Chicago singer no longer on suicide watch
R Kelly charges included racketeering, sex trafficking
CELEBRITY CRIME
TOP STORIES
Show More