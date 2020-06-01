plane crash

4 killed in small single-engine plane crash in southern Illinois farm field

CARLINVILLE, Ill. -- Four men died when a small plane crashed into a southern Illinois farm field, authorities said Monday.

The single-engine Piper PA28 crashed about 3:45 p.m. Sunday under unknown circumstances, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The plane was destroyed upon impact.

The crash occurred about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) south of Carlinville, or about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of St. Louis, Missouri, Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl said.

Killed were the pilot, Joshua Daniel Sweers, 35, of Grand Blanc, Michigan, and three passengers: Daniel A. Shedd, 37, of St. Charles, Missouri; Daniel Schlosser, 39, of Mount Morris, Michigan; and John S. Camilleri, 39, of Buffalo, New York, Macoupin County Coroner Brad Targhetta said.

The plane went down near a farmhouse, but no one on the ground was hurt, Kahl said.

The FAA said it had no information about the flight's departure point, but Targhetta told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that it had left Creve Coeur Airport outside St, Louis and was headed to Michigan.

The National Transportation Safety Board also is investigating, the FAA said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoisfatal crashu.s. & worldplane crash
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PLANE CRASH
Pakistan plane with 98 on board crashes near Karachi
Boeing should not get federal assistance 'without further strings attached,' Ethiopian Airline crash families argue
Officials ID 3 men killed in I-55 plane crash
3 killed after small airplane crashes on I-55 in Lincoln, Ill.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nearly 700 arrested amid unrest, looting in Chicago
Road closures in effect in Chicago's Loop with curfews in city, suburbs
Looting, vandalism break out in Chicago suburbs amid protests in wake of George Floyd's death
92 shot, 27 fatally, in Chicago's most violent weekend of 2020
George Floyd family to release results of own autopsy
Trump calls governors 'weak,' urges crackdown on protests
Black-owned South Loop business vandalized, owner calls for peace
Show More
City officials ask those who attended protests, gatherings to self-quarantine
Chicago businesses board up on 3rd straight day of protests
Illinois' COVID-19 cases top 120K
What is Antifa?
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, few light showers Monday
More TOP STORIES News