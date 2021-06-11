Massive sinkhole in Mexico now larger than football field, traps 2 dogs

EMBED <>More Videos

Sinkhole in Mexico now larger than football field, traps 2 dogs

MEXICO CITY -- A large sinkhole that appeared in late May at a farm in central Mexico has grown larger than a football field, begun swallowing a house and trapped two dogs in its depths.

The government of the central state of Puebla responded Thursday to emotional requests from animal lovers to try to rescue the two dogs, who are trapped on a ledge on the sheer sides of the hole dropping 50 feet (15 meters) to water.

Because the loose soil at the edges keeps collapsing into the water at the bottom of the pit, it would be dangerous to try to rescue the animals. But officials said they have been throwing food down to the two pups, who are named Spay and Spike.

"In a responsible way, the rescue of Spay and Spike, who fell into the sinkhole in Santa María Zacatepec, is being analyzed," the state government said in a statement. "Despite the risky conditions and taking all precautions, the dogs have been fed."

The sinkhole is now over 400 feet (125 meters) across in some places, and may be 150 deep (45 meters) at its deepest point. It is hard to tell, because water fills the crater.

The Mexican government has sent in soldiers to keep people 2,000 feet (600 meters) away from the edge of the hole, which is 50 feet (15 meters) deep.

MORE | Massive sinkhole opens up outside Italian hospital
EMBED More News Videos

A huge sinkhole, about 22,000 square feet across and 66 feet deep, swallowed several cars and forced the evacuation of a Covid ward after opening up in the parking lot of a hospital in southern Italy.



"It's a very hard time for us. It hurts, because this is all that we have," said Magdalena Xalamigua Xopillacle, whose brick and cinderblock house was slowly collapsing into the sinkhole. "At times we feel sick from so much sadness."

Some residents believe the sinkhole is the result of excessive ground water extraction by factories or a water bottling plant in the area. But the bottom of the hole is filled with water that appears to have strong currents, and the national civil defense office said experts think it was caused by something like an underground river.

"It is highly probable that the origin is associated with the presence of subterranean water flows," the office said.

Puebla Gov. Miguel Barbosa said experts are studying both possibilities, and if water extraction is the culprit, he would cancel any permits.

Citing a risk of further ground fractures, the office warned people to stay away from the site in the town of Zacatepec in Puebla state, east of Mexico City.

"This is not a tourist attraction, or a place to visit with your family," the office said Wednesday.

Authorities have set up metal barriers and police tape to keep onlookers out, and has restricted flying drones over it.

MORE | Sinkhole opens up on street in CA, nearly swallows family's van
EMBED More News Videos

A large sinkhole opened up on a residential street in the Crenshaw District, nearly swallowing a family's van.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicosinkholenatureusgsu.s. & worldfarming
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Where you do and don't have to wear a mask in IL tomorrow
Boy, 14, killed in Lawndale as family packed to move to suburbs
Chicago police returning to extended shifts and no time off
New Trier HS student killed after falling on 3rd rail while walking on CTA tracks
Reopen Illinois plan: Chicago, IL set to enter Phase 5
West Dundee road rage incident leaves driver hospitalized: police
Ousted Tennessee governor tied to 42-year-old cold case murder
Show More
Tale of 2 prom queens: Same-sex couple makes history in Pennsylvania
Man who refused to wear mask threatened to kill CTA bus driver before firing gun: prosecutor
Chicago Weather: Mostly clear with patchy fog
'In The Heights' cast on the movie's summer celebration of music and dreams
Mega Millions winning ticket for $56M jackpot sold at Crestwood gas station
More TOP STORIES News