2019 ESPY Awards: Sister Mary Jo Sobieck nominated for 'Best Viral Sports Moment'

Sister Mary Jo Soieck's viral Chicago White Sox first pitch is up for a 2019 ESPY Award.

Sister Mary Jo, a theology teacher at Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, received a nomination Wednesday for "Best Viral Sports Moment," for her impressive pitching during the high school's night at Guaranteed Rate Field last August.

Sister Mary Jo became a viral sensation when she took to the mound, bounced the ball off her bicep and threw a perfect strike during a ceremonial first pitch earning the moniker "Curveball Queen."

Earlier this month, Sister Mary Jo was a contestant on Nickelodeon's "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader" and in April, she received her own 2019 Topps Allen and Ginter Baseball Card.

Fans have the chance to select the ESPY "Best Viral Sports Moment" winner by voting online at ESPN.com/ESPYS. Voting ends when the ESPY Awards begin on Wed., July 10.

The ESPYs bring together the sports world to celebrate the best moments of the past year.

Watch the 2019 ESPY Awards live from the Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on ABC7 at 8 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicago heightschicagoaward showsespy awardsaward
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Authorities give update on fatal semi crash, explosion on I-94 in Wisconsin
FBI agents raid Alderman Carrie Austin's 34th Ward Office
Officials: 9th American dies while visiting Dominican Republic
Off-duty cop exchanges gunfire with robbery suspect in Morgan Park
Cook Co. property tax bills due Aug. 1 posted online ahead of mailing
Teen accused of killing friend for $9M also faces federal child porn charges
Feds to appeal sentence for suburban terror plotter
Show More
Rare, clockwise-spinning tornado caught on camera
CPD releases suspect photos in South Side CTA shooting
Lincoln Park Zoo's rhino calf makes first public appearance
Chevron oil company could be forced to leave Venezuela
Homeowner shoots stranger he caught sleeping in yard: Deputies
More TOP STORIES News