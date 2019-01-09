Sisters, 12 and 14, accused of killing their mother after trying to run over her with car

EMBED </>More Videos

Girls, 12 and 14, accused of murdering mom after being punished for trying to run over her with her car

MAGNOLIA, Mississippi --
Two sisters are accused of killing their mother in a horrifying bloody attack.

Erica Hall, 32, was found in her front yard drenched in blood on Friday. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Her family says she died after being shot and stabbed by her daughters, ages 12 and 14.

Hall's aunt Robin Coney told WLBT-TV, "She was stabbed in the back. The knife was still in her back."

According to Pike County Coroner Jason Jones, Hall was stabbed multiple times in her upper torso and back, also suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

Deputies arrested her 14- and 12-year-old daughters.

Coney said, "The girls, they were like, when I drove up they were like, 'Tee Tee, we didn't do this.' And I was like, "OK, if y'all didn't do it, where were y'all when the people that was doing it did it?'"

Amariyona Hall, 14, was charged as an adult with murder.

The 12-year-old's name and charges are not being released.

Family members say Hall was home alone with the two girls Friday night when an argument occurred.

"It was her gun. It was in her car, so they had got it out," Coney explained. "So I guess when they were doing all that to her she was probably trying to get to her gun to fight for her life."

According to the Enterprise Journal, deputies heard that the children tried to run over Hall with the family car earlier in the week. She punished the girls after that incident. Neighbors told ABC affiliate WAPT-TV Hall was killed days after she took away her daughters' cellphones.

Hall is also the mother of a 16-year-old and a 1-year-old.

Coroner Jones said an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.

Amariyona is being held in the Pike County Jail on a $150,000 bond. Her preliminary hearing is set for January 22.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldwoman killedMississippi
Top Stories
VIDEO: Boy, 9, missing from Englewood reunited with family
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and wife, MacKenzie, to divorce
Vigil, rally planned as possible R Kelly victims urged to come forward
WATCH LIVE: Illinois House, Senate hold swearing-in ceremonies
Mother sues Northwestern sorority for wrongful death in daughter's suicide
Bears DC Vic Fangio to become head coach of Broncos, ESPN reports
Couple trapped by 2 avalanches on mountain road
Jazmine Barnes murder suspects allegedly have gang ties
Show More
Woman smashes into police station in bizarre stalking case
Genealogy database, gum help convict DJ in '92 killing
Arrest warrant issued for homeless man in GoFundMe scandal
Bullies caught on video pouring water on girl, punching her
More News