5-year-old and 1-year old girls found by themselves in South Shore late Sunday night

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two sisters were found alone in the street in the South Shore neighborhood Sunday night.

Kamariya, 5, and Chantel, 1, were found alone in the 1700-block of East 72 Street.

The 5-year-old sister told police their names.

Someone called the police after seeing the girls alone at about 10:30 p.m.

The girls were taken to Comer Children's Hospital for observation and were in good condition early Monday morning.

Police are asking for help to locate the girls' parents. Anyone with information about the girls' family is asked to contact police.

llinois Department of Children and Family Services has been notified.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth shorechildrenchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago COVID-19 stay-at-home advisory to take effect Monday
IL reports 10,631 new COVID-19 cases, 72 deaths
Chicago suburban school districts experience apparent hacks
20 shot, 3 killed in Chicago weekend violence
Cook County waiting on $230M in delinquent property tax payments
US hits grim milestone of 11M COVID-19 cases
Former MLB player hands out free groceries on South Side
Show More
Cook County Jail temporarily suspends in-person visitation
Kenosha officer who shot Blake subject of 5 investigations during career: report
Bicyclist killed in Aurora crash, police say
Trump admits Biden won election for the 1st time, then reverses it
IL reports $285M in September sport bets
More TOP STORIES News