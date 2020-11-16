5-year-old and 1-year old girls found by themselves in South Shore late Sunday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two sisters were found alone in the street in the South Shore neighborhood Sunday night.Kamariya, 5, and Chantel, 1, were found alone in the 1700-block of East 72 Street.Someone called the police after seeing the girls alone at about 10:30 p.m.The girls were taken to Comer Children's Hospital for observation and were in good condition early Monday morning.Police are asking for help to locate the girls' parents. Anyone with information about the girls' family is asked to contact police.llinois Department of Children and Family Services has been notified.