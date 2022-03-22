localish

Woman smashes gender stereotypes with own auto shop

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman smashes gender stereotypes with own auto shop

HOUSTON, Texas -- A female mechanic is throwing a wrench into gender stereotypes.

Tamara Kasper is the owner of Six13 shop in northeast Harris County, an auto shop with a focus on helping underprivileged families.

"This area was hit hard during Hurricane Harvey and I really wanted to give back," said Kasper, whose own shop was flooded with nearly 18 inches of water. "During Harvey is when I started using GoFundMe pages to help fix people's cars."

Kasper still uses crowdfunding to help families in need with auto repairs. She hopes to become a non-profit in the near future.

She also holds weekend workshops called Pearls and Pistons, a do-it-yourself maintenance class for women.

"I was also a customer once," said Kasper. "I know how it feels. That's the reason why we have these classes. When you're talking to the mechanic and you don't know what's going on, you feel a little intimidated. I was in that position too. I want them to feel confident in what they know."

For more information, visit Six13 shop on Facebook or Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonauto industrycarswomen's history monthktrklocalish
LOCALISH
Woman smashes gender stereotypes with own auto shop
CA's Pioneertown embodies the Old West charm
Three-time cancer survivor shares her inspiring story
Visit the first women-led food hall in the country
TOP STORIES
Willie Wilson to give away $1M in gas in Chicago area: UPDATED LIST
Burglary crew behind 200 Chicago area smash-and-grabs, prosecutors say
Lollapalooza releases full lineup
IN gov. signs no-permit gun bill
Wallets, IDs but no survivors found in China crash
Marine from Palos Hills stabbed to death in Boston
Tom Hanks photobombs Pa. bride on her wedding day
Show More
Russian strike kills 96-year-old Holocaust survivor in Ukraine
2 killed, 2 critically injured in fiery Washington Park crash: CFD
Jackson pushes back on GOP critics, defends record | Live
COVID outbreak prompts return to masks at North Side school
Chicago Weather: Wet, cooler Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News