Sketch released in Carol Stream attempted kidnapping of girl, 13

CAROL STREAM, Ill. (WLS) -- Carol Stream police issued a sketch of a man suspected in an attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl Friday night.Police say a group of kids were walking home with their bicycles when a man allegedly came up behind them and "forcefully wrapped his arms around the victim's waist and attempted to pick her up," police said in a release.The incident happened just before 9 p.m. in the 800 block of Niagara Street, police said.Three other children who were with the girl, were able to fight the man off before flagging down a driver and other neighbors to call 911, according to officials.The man who was described to have a "deep voice" was last seen riding off on a light blue bike with skinny tires on the path between Flint and Chippewa trails.Anyone having additional information is encouraged to contact the Carol Stream Police Department at (630) 668-2167.