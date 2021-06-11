Beach Park sex assault: Sketch released of man who attacked teen on Robert McClory Bike Path

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Sketch released of Beach Park sex assault suspect

BEACH PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The Lake County Illinois Sheriff's Office released a sketch of the person wanted for sexually assaulting a teen on a bike path in Beach Park.

Authorities said the suspect attacked a 16-year-old girl walking along Robert McClory Bike Path just north of Yorkhouse Road around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The suspect grabbed the teen by her neck and threw her to the ground before forcefully removing her clothes and sexually assaulting her, police said. The suspect fled when a nearby resident saw the attack and began yelling for help.

Investigators said the suspect is a Black man in his late teens or early twenties who is approximately 5'11 and had numerous metallic barrettes in his hair.

If you recognize the man or have any information about the attack, you are asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 847-377-4000 or Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222.

Tips can also be submitted online.
