Sketch released of suspect in carjacking outside Oak Lawn eye care center

Oak Lawn police have released a sketch of a man wanted in a carjacking outside an eye care center Wednesday.The woman was sitting in her car in a parking lot in the 6200-block of West 95th Street at about noon when police said the suspect opened her door and ordered her to the ground.The man then entered her gray, 2017 Hyundai Velostar and fled the scene, police said.Police describe the suspect as a black man in his mid-20s, about 6 feet tall and 180 pounds and was wearing a green sweater, blue jeans and a burnt orange knit cap.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oak Lawn Police Department at 708-422-9292.