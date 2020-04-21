Coronavirus

Several different types of skin rashes that have been connected with COVID-19, according to the American Academy of Dermatology

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Months after COVID-19 appeared on the world stage, doctors are still making discoveries about the deadly disease.

"In the beginning, we all knew that it was affecting the lungs. But now we're seeing patients who have their hearts being damaged, their kidneys being damaged," said Dr. Jennifer Choi at Northwestern Medicine.

Now it appears the largest organ on the body can also be affected: the skin.

The American Academy of Dermatology has issued guidance regarding several different types of rashes that have been connected with COVID-19.

The symptoms range from hives, to conditions that look like measles, chicken pox and frostbite.

"A lot of the information that we're getting is from reports from other countries, but now we are starting to see those manifestations here in the US as well," Choi said.

Choi is an associate professor of dermatology at Northwestern medicine says about 20% of COID-19 patients in Italy reported rashes, some presenting with frostbite-like blisters on their feet, called "COVID toe."

"They're primarily in young adults, adolescents and children who are otherwise asymptomatic, so these patients may have no other symptoms like fever or cough," Choi said.

Choi emphasizes the rashes themselves are not contagious, they are simply reflecting inflammation in the body and will heal in a few days.

Medical experts say this potentially new symptom underscores the need for more testing to find out who has been effected and who is possibly developing antibodies to COVID-19.
