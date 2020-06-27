Willis Tower's Skydeck Chicago, The Ledge, reopens to public July 3

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You can soon practice social distancing 1,353 feet up in the air.Skydeck Chicago, the observation deck on the 103rd floor of the Willis Tower will reopen for weekends only July 3.According to a release, the attraction which includes The Ledge, will use a timed ticketing system with limited reservations times available in 30-minute increments.Guest capacity will also be reduced to meet the City of Chicago's Phase 4 guidelines.Queuing areas have been laid out to provide 6-foot clearances in all directions, along with designated floor markings and onsite signage to reinforce social distancing guidelines, the release said.Skydeck normally attracts more than 1.7 million visitors every year, promising views of up to 50 miles and four states, according to its website.Advanced online and mobile ticket sales are recommended to guarantee entry times and alleviate congestion. Reservations can be made here. theskydeck.com.