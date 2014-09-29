Demureye Macon was shot to death in Marquette Park after a gunman asked for his gang affiliation, police said, even though the 13-old boy does not have one.Macon was walking with a friend when he was killed at Montgomery Park playground, located in the 6600-block of South Talman Avenue, just after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2014. The seventh-grader at Fairfield Elementary School was shot in the chest. He tried to run away, but was too seriously injured, sources said, and was pronounced dead on a nearby sidewalk."How could you go on with life knowing that the person you changed your life for is gone? He's gone. That was my joy. Everybody loved Demureye," Tawana Macon, mother, said."He was the light in our lives. He made everything OK. We could be upset about work and he's going to crack them jokes we're going to laugh," Tameka Cleveland, victim's aunt, said.An autopsy is scheduled for Monday."It was a boom, boom, boom. Like you could tell that they hit something. If you really know the gunfire, you could tell they hit something," John Phillips, neighbor, said while placing a stuffed animal near the playground where Macon died. "He (was) too young. He didn't even live out the weekend."According to the Chicago police report, the boy had no documented gang ties. His mother is asking the gunman to turn himself in."Turn yourself in. You've got to have some type of conscience. He didn't do anything to you. Turn yourself in," she said.