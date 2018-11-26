DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) --Fallen Chicago Police Officer will be laid to rest at a funeral Monday.
Officer Jimenez was shot to death last week helping to save lives as a gunman opened fire at Mercy Hospital.
He will be remembered at the Chapel of Saint Joseph at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe at 11 a.m.
Sunday night, family, friends and colleagues came together for his wake. Hundreds of uniformed police officers from Chicago and other agencies filled the funeral home to remember an officer they said was committed to protecting and serving the people of the city where he grew up.
Some knew him well, while others never met Officer Jimenez, but they were there to support those closest to him.
"It's a touching day for us to be here and it's a tough day for this family and the next many months are not going to be easy for these folks," said mourner Jay Vincent.
Officer Jimenez was one of three people killed in the shooting at Mercy Hospital. Doctor Tamara O'Neal, and Pharmacy Resident Dayna Less were also killed. The shooting began as a domestic dispute between O'Neal and her ex-fiancé, the shooter, Juan Lopez,who was also killed.
Officer Jimenez's funeral is set 11 a.m. at the Chapel of Saint Joseph at Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 1170 N. River Rd., Des Plaines. The main celebrant for the funeral will be Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich. Live coverage of the funeral will be available at abc7chicago.com and on the ABC7 app.
A private burial service will be held at Ridgewood Memorial Park in Des Plaines.