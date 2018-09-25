Members of the Chicago Police Department will join family and friends Tuesday to pay tribute to slain CPD Commander Paul Bauer.His star, No. 29, will be retired at the Honored Star Case Ceremony. The event will be held at CPD headquarters on Michigan Avenue at 4 p.m.Bauer was fatally at the Thompson Center on Feb. 13, 2018. Bauer had intervened in a chase as Shomari Legghette, a 44-year-old four-time felon, ran from police officers downtown.The two men struggled outside the Thompson Center. Legghette allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Bauer six times. Legghette was caught as he ran from the stairwell. Police said he was wearing body armor and was carrying small amount of heroin and cocaine.Police said Bauer never had the chance to fire his weapon. He died at the hospital later that day. The commander was a 31-year veteran of the force who led the 18th District. He was 53.Legghette was initially charged with first-degree murder of a police officer, aggravated use of a weapon by a felon and drug possession.In March, a grand jury handed up new counts and he was formally indicted on 56 counts, including 24 counts of murder and 32 counts of armed violence and related weapons charges.If convicted, Legghette could face life in prison.