Small aircraft crashes into ocean in New Jersey

CAPE MAY, N.J. -- A small aircraft has crashed into the ocean in Cape May, New Jersey.

The aircraft departed Trenton-Robbinsville Airport in Robbinsville, New Jersey, about 8 a.m. Wednesday.

US Coast Guard officials confirm a Mooney M20J single-engine plane went down in the water approximately 1,200 feet from the lighthouse before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say there was one person on board the aircraft that is submerged.
Two Coast Guard boats, as well as local first responders, are on scene. A helicopter is also en route.

Viewer Jacqueline Morroni of Villas captured the moments the small plane veered into the water.

The aircraft crashed in the area of South Cape May Meadows Path, at the southwest tip of the Cape May peninsula.

