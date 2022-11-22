Small Business Saturday deals: Rebate available for shopping in Rogers Park

Small Business Saturday deals will be available in Rogers Park and shoppers can get money back, depending on how much you spend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many stores are offering holiday deals in the coming days. That includes smaller, locally owned shops across Chicago.

Rogers Park is getting ready for Small Business Saturday and shoppers can get money back, depending on how much you spend.

Sandi Price with the Rogers Park Business Alliance and Patricia Gonzalez, owner of Athena Board Game Café, joined ABC7 to talk about what Small Business Saturday is all about.

They spoke about what kind of stores in Rogers Park are participating and how hard the last few years have been for small business owners.

Athena Board Game Café is offering 10% off all board games. Other offers include meal specials, discounted instruments, theater shows, comic books, wine and cheese, and more.

They also spoke about a rebate for shoppers and how it works.

Those who shop at Rogers Park small businesses and collect $150 or more in receipts will receive a $50 rebate, and those with receipts totaling $200 or more will receive a $75 rebate.