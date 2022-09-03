WATCH LIVE

iAmDad365: Small business owner hopes to build a community surrounding fatherhood

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
36 minutes ago
iAmDad365 works to build a community surrounding fatherhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gary Lewis has had a tough life. He grew up in the Robert Taylor housing projects and was incarcerated at the age of 21. But that time behind bars made him a better person.

"I learned to read and write in prison and I became a better dad," said Lewis.

Now, Lewis wants to inspire others to be better fathers. His company is called iAmDad365. He sells t-shirts and other items and works to build a community surrounding fatherhood.

"All men are dads is my concept," said Lewis. "It takes a village to raise a child."

Lewis will be set up on Sundays on State on Sunday, September 4th.

