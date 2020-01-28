Twin engine plane crashes behind home near Springfield airport, officials say

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Airport officials in Springfield said a twin engine plane crashed several miles outside the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Sangamon County Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said they received a call to the tower that an aircraft had crashed about seven miles south and east of the airport in a rural residential area. According to a homeowner, the plane crashed in the back of a house.

The homeowner said his neighbor called to say the plane had crashed in his backyard, the man told WICS-TV in Springfield. He said there was no damage to his house or property, other than possibly a burned fence.

Officials described the plane as a light twin engine aircraft that would be able to hold up to six passengers. Officials have not said how many people were on the plane, where the plane was coming from, or what kinds of injuries were sustained. The coroner is at the scene of the crash, but officials have not commented on casualties.

Authorities from multiple municipalities and counties have responded to the scene. No further details were immediately available.
