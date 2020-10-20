Small plane crashes along Lincoln Highway in Ford Heights, Illinois, pilot seriously injured

By
FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A small plane crashed in south suburban Ford Heights Tuesday afternoon.

The small aircraft crashed into a wooded area off of Lincoln Highway just west of I-394 around 5:09 p.m., according to Illinois State Police.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the single-engine Glasair III crashed under unknown circumstances. The aircraft struck a light pole and hit a vehicle on the ground before coming to rest in an embankment, FAA said.

Jeff Whitlock, a witness in the area, said the plane came down on the shoulder of the road, and a wing of the plane ripped off when it hit the light pole. The smell of fuel filled the air, Whitlock added.

"I could hardly breathe. I mean, I'm like, it was like I thought I was having a heart attack when I got back in my car. When I was standing on the roadside, it was like my adrenaline was going, and I'm screaming to get a fire extinguisher," Whitlock said.

"I'm looking at him, and he's just coming in. He's like, just way too low. I was like, this can't be happening, so I guess he was trying to pull up," said Pep Garcia, witness. "I just saw a big ball of smoke, and I was like, 'Oh my God. This just happened.'"

Sources tell ABC7 that the pilot was a 70-year-old man from the southwest suburbs. He is currently going under emergency surgery at the University of Chicago hospital, sources added.

The northbound and southbound ramp to Lincoln Highway were closed at approximately 5:50 p.m. for the investigation, state police said. The section of Lincoln Highway where the incident occurred is still shut down.

State police said the investigation is still underway and no further information is available at this time. The FAA it will handle the ongoing investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ford heightsplane crash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions tightened on south, west suburbs
5 states added to Chicago travel quarantine list
Mercy Hospital's slated closure among wave of medical centers vanishing from Chicago area
Chicago woman's mail-in ballot delivered to wrong location
Video shows rare sight of bear singing at Yosemite National Park
Foxx faces challenges from O'Brien, Dennehy in state's attorney race
Grand juror speaks after judge ruling in Breonna Taylor case
Show More
Tax records show Trump maintains Chinese bank account, NYT reports
10 drug-induced robberies allegedly tied to Wis. women arrested in River North
'COVID fatigue' blamed for second surge in coronavirus cases
Northwestern football returns, Evanston mayor concerned about large gatherings
DOJ grants $4M to address Illinois DNA backlog
More TOP STORIES News