Small plane crashes along Lincoln Highway in Ford Heights, Illinois, pilot seriously injured

FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A small plane crashed in south suburban Ford Heights Tuesday afternoon.The small aircraft crashed into a wooded area off of Lincoln Highway just west of I-394 around 5:09 p.m., according to Illinois State Police.According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the single-engine Glasair III crashed under unknown circumstances. The aircraft struck a light pole and hit a vehicle on the ground before coming to rest in an embankment, FAA said.Jeff Whitlock, a witness in the area, said the plane came down on the shoulder of the road, and a wing of the plane ripped off when it hit the light pole. The smell of fuel filled the air, Whitlock added."I could hardly breathe. I mean, I'm like, it was like I thought I was having a heart attack when I got back in my car. When I was standing on the roadside, it was like my adrenaline was going, and I'm screaming to get a fire extinguisher," Whitlock said."I'm looking at him, and he's just coming in. He's like, just way too low. I was like, this can't be happening, so I guess he was trying to pull up," said Pep Garcia, witness. "I just saw a big ball of smoke, and I was like, 'Oh my God. This just happened.'"Sources tell ABC7 that the pilot was a 70-year-old man from the southwest suburbs. He is currently going under emergency surgery at the University of Chicago hospital, sources added.The northbound and southbound ramp to Lincoln Highway were closed at approximately 5:50 p.m. for the investigation, state police said. The section of Lincoln Highway where the incident occurred is still shut down.State police said the investigation is still underway and no further information is available at this time. The FAA it will handle the ongoing investigation.