Small plane crashes on Maryland highway; several injuries reported

BOWIE, Maryland -- Rescuers are on the scene after a small plane crashed onto a highway in Bowie, Maryland on Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Route 50 near Freeway Airport.

The plane apparently hit a vehicle as it crashed.

According to WJLA-TV, Prince George's County fire officials say four people have been injured. Two adults in the car suffered minor injuries, while two people inside the plane refused transportation from the scene for medical treatment.

The FAA says the aircraft departed from Freeway Airport. Maryland State Police believe the pilot misjudged the landing prior to the crash, according to WJLA.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marylandcar crashu.s. & worldplane crash
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Partial building collapse in West Garfield Park: CFD
Teen dies after being pulled from high school pool in NW Indiana
Police warn of Near North Side armed robberies, cell phone thefts
Family: Boy killed on sidewalk had just started taking bus by himself
GameStop closing 180-200 stores across US
Browns player Chris Smith's girlfriend killed in car accident
Taco Bell reveals new vegetarian menu
Show More
Man's body found in burning minivan on South Side
Mom says 4-year-old walked out of TX school, no one noticed
Jets QB Sam Darnold to miss multiple weeks with mono
Top 2020 presidential contenders finally on same stage for debate on ABC
Storms lead to flash flooding in McHenry, Lake, Ill., counties
More TOP STORIES News