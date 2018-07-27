Small plane lands on Lake Shore Drive, no injuries

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3835317" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Listen to the mayday call made by the pilot of a small plane that landed on Lake Shore Drive.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3835319" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch first responders manually move the plane, using paramedic boards, to the grass on the side of Lake Shore Drive.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3835095" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Carla Black was driving northbound on Lake Shore Drive when a small plane landed in the southbound lanes. She describes what she saw.

A small plane landed Friday afternoon on Lake Shore Drive.The plane landed in the 3800-block of South Lake Shore Drive shortly after 3:30 p.m.Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said the pilot of the single-engine plane contacted authorities to report that he was having an engine issue and was quickly losing power, and asked to take the aircraft down on Lake Shore Drive."If you've gotta land some place, Lake Shore Drive is better than on the street," Langford said.There was no damage to the aircraft and no injuries reported. Langford said at the time of landing the aircraft's was at below 50 percent engine power, and had no choice but to land.Shortly before 4:30 p.m. first responders maneuvered the plane on the road and then used a paramedic's stretcher board to push it off the street and into the grass. Police are on scene directing southbound traffic, which has been getting by in one lane. With the plane on the grass more lanes of traffic will probably open shortly.Carla Black was driving north on Lake Shore Drive as the plane landed."All of a sudden I see this yellow plane kind of heading down, going southbound," Black said. "I could tell that it kept on going lower and lower, and it looked like it was going to crash or it was going to make an emergency landing, and what happened was you could tell that it was losing power and control because it was struggling, and it was sort of swaying between north- and southbound lanes.With her daughter in the car, Black said she sped up to avoid the plane."My daughter said 'Mom, why are you going so fast?' and I said, 'That plane is about to land and hit us.' Because you could see it, it was so low we could see it in our rearview mirror," she said.Black was relieved to hear no one was injured, in the plane or on the ground."I just said, 'Oh gosh, God bless whoever was in that accident because it doesn't look good,' so I'm very happy to know there was a positive outcome for everyone," Black said.It was not immediately clear if there was a passenger in the two-seater plane.The pilot is speaking with police and fire officials at the scene.