Small plane makes emergency landing on I-355 near New Lenox

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
NEW LENOX, Ill. (WLS) -- Part of I-355 is closed after a plane landed on the Tollway near New Lenox Thursday.

Illinois State Police responded after a small white Beechcraft aircraft made an emergency landing in the southbound lanes of I-355, according to preliminary reports.

Police said the emergency landing was due to unknown mechanical issues.

Two southbound lanes of I-355 are currently shut down while police investigate.

No other information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided when it becomes available.
