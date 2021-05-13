Small plane makes emergency landing on I-355 near New Lenox

NEW LENOX, Ill. (WLS) -- Part of I-355 is closed after a plane landed on the Tollway near New Lenox Thursday.
Illinois State Police responded after a small white Beechcraft aircraft made an emergency landing in the southbound lanes of I-355, according to preliminary reports.
Police said the emergency landing was due to unknown mechanical issues.
Two southbound lanes of I-355 are currently shut down while police investigate.
No other information has been provided at this time.
This is a developing story and more information will be provided when it becomes available.
