Smash-and-grab burglars hit Gurnee Best Buy: police

Police have released surveillance photos of three suspects who broke into a Best Buy store Monday in north suburban Gurnee. (Gurnee Police Department)

GURNEE, Ill. -- Police have released surveillance photos of three suspects who broke into a Best Buy store Monday in north suburban Gurnee.

Officer responded about 9:55 p.m. to a report of a burglary in the 6500 block of Route 132, Gurnee police said in a statement.

The officers found a front glass door that had been smashed with a rock, police said.



Video obtained from a Best Buy store captured the three suspects taking several Apple computers and cellphones from a display, police said. It was unclear how much they stole.

Store employees were alerted of the burglary when alarms sounded inside the store, police said.

Anyone with information of the suspects is asked to call Gurnee police detectives at 847-599-7000.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gurneesmash and grabbest buy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTU, CPS resume negotiations as potential strike draws closer
Nearly half surveyed in ABC7/Sun-Times poll support Chicago teachers strike
Man charged with attempted murder for throwing bowling ball at man's head in Cicero
Felicity Huffman reports to prison to serve sentence for college admissions scandal
'Serial stowaway' denied bail for bypassing security at airports
Ex-Fort Worth police officer charged in fatal shooing of woman in her own home
Mom gets 6 years in prison for faking son's illnesses
Show More
Texas preschool allegedly ran fight club to 'un-teach' fighting
Holy Trinity hopes to buy back church
Girl, 10, dies by suicide in OC; police investigate possible bullying
Get in line for 'magic' well water in Schiller Woods
Woman, 3 kids missing after possible kidnapping
More TOP STORIES News