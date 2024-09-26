Billy Corgan plans 3-day celebration of Bozo the Clown in Highland Park

"Bringing Bozo to Highland Park is both surreal and fun," says the Smashing Pumpkins frontman and Madame ZuZu's co-founder.

CHICAGO -- Love or hate clowns now, chances are you were a fan of "Bozo's Circus" if you were a kid growing up in the Chicago area during the 1960s or even decades later.

One of Bozo's biggest fans - Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan - is bringing the clown and a heaping serving of tube TV nostalgia to Madame ZuZu's, the art and dining space he runs with his wife, Chloé Mendel, at 1876 First St. in Highland Park, in October.

The three-day event - Oct. 18-20 - features a host of "Bozo's Circus"-related activities, including vintage Bozo carnival games as well as an appearance by "Scream" actor David Arquette as the beloved clown.

"I grew up loving 'Bozo's Circus' and even had the incredible experience of attending the show as a child, as well as performing on WGN's final episode on June 12, 2001," Corgan said in a statement. "Bringing Bozo to Highland Park is both surreal and fun and I'm excited for what's to come."

Arquette, a lifelong Bozo fan, bought the rights to the character from Larry Harmon Pictures in 2021.

Going in person to the WGN-TV show, which ran from 1960 to 2001, was a rite of passage for many Chicago baby boomers and members of Gen X and Gen Y. It was so popular that parents would put their names on the list to get tickets as soon as their kids were born, knowing that could take years.

For tickets, go to madamezuzus.com/pages/bozos-circus.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2024.)