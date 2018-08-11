Smoke from California wildfires reaches New York City

The smoke from the wildfires has not only been impacting us here in California. Incredibly enough, it has reached New York City -- 3,000 miles away. (Map by National Weather Service)

SAN FRANCISCO --
The smoke from the wildfires has not only impacted California residents. Incredibly enough, it has reached New York City - 3,000 miles away.

A map from the National Weather Service shows the smoke spreading across the country.


Thankfully for those on the East Coast, the smoke is more than a mile above the surface, so nobody can see or smell it. But it's rare that smoke makes its way across the country.
