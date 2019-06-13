Smoke seen coming from Union Station, reports of train on fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A cloud of smoke was seen rising from Union Station in downtown Chicago Thursday evening. Commuters reported a train caught fire.

One commuter tweeted at ABC7Chicago, "trains on fire in Union station!"



The smoke appeared to be coming from a small fire on top of a locomotive. A large emergency presence was apparent outside the station.

Fire officials said the fire is contained to one engine and there is considerable smoke in the station. They are trying to ventilate the station to let out the smoke, officials said.

Metra officials have not yet commented. No further details have been released by fire officials. .

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7Chicago.com for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonear west sidefiremetratrains
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman suspected of shoplifting at NW Side Walgreens shot, killed police say
'This is my fetish': Man charged in forest preserve sex assault near Hoffman Estates
Death sentence for dad convicted of killing 5 kids
Video of FBI interrogation played on day 2 of Brendt Christensen trial
WWII veteran graduates from Tilden High School at age 94
Teen shot to death during robbery in Gary
Couple confronts man accused of following their daughter
Show More
Thieves steal family keepsakes after breaking into car, finding keys to home
US Catholic bishops approve priest accountability plan
Lightfoot implementing reforms to workers' compensation program, blames Burke for problems
Gas prices could fall below $2 for many Americans
WATCH LIVE: Portion of Lakefront Trail closed due to high waves
More TOP STORIES News