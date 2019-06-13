Smoke seen coming from Union Station, reports of train on fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A cloud of smoke was seen rising from Union Station in downtown Chicago Thursday evening. Commuters reported a train caught fire.One commuter tweeted at ABC7Chicago, "trains on fire in Union station!"The smoke appeared to be coming from a small fire on top of a locomotive. A large emergency presence was apparent outside the station.Fire officials said the fire is contained to one engine and there is considerable smoke in the station. They are trying to ventilate the station to let out the smoke, officials said.Metra officials have not yet commented. No further details have been released by fire officials. .