Pets & Animals

Woman frightened after finding unexpected passenger in glove compartment

A woman had an unexpected passenger slither in her car and the removal was all caught on camera.

In Queensland, Australia, a snake catcher came to the woman's rescue after she discovered the snake in her glove compartment while pulling up to a pharmacy.

The video was shared on the snake catcher's Facebook page, Andrew's Snake Removal, on Sept. 14.

The catcher, Andrew Smedley, is seen taking the snake out of the glove compartment after some initial attempts to hold on.

After putting up a fight, Smedley was able to eventually remove the slithering creature.

In his post, Smedly refers to the snake as a redbelly, adding that the woman driving obviously got a fright.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsviral videosnakeanimalsu.s. & worldcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead after Waukegan attempted home invasion
Porch collapses in Wicker Park
Illinois National Guard on standby for Breonna Taylor announcement
Women say large sums of money disappeared from online bank accounts
20 neglected dogs found at south suburban home
Brother of IL's 1st COVID-19 victim reflects on loss as national death toll hits 200K
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, warm Wednesday
Show More
Pritzker announces recreational marijuana dispensary application changes
Louisville prepares for Breonna Taylor announcement
Dreadhead Cowboy charged after Dan Ryan horse ride, ISP says
Suburban doctor charged with sexually assaulting former co-worker in Oak Brook
Chicago sees increase in poll worker applications despite COVID-19 concerns
More TOP STORIES News